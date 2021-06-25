GP patient survey: The 10 worst-rated doctor’s surgeries in Northamptonshire - as voted by you
Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.
Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44 percent) or ‘fairly good’ (38 percent). Here are the 10 best surgeries.
However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice — five percent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two percent described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.
Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the worst by you.
Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very poor’.