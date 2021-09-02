That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, 83 percent of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8 percent.

But two-in-five (42 percent) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice?

Here we reveal the GP practices in Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the worst by you.

(Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very poor’.)

1. Higham Ferrers Surgery There were 354 survey forms sent out to patients at Higham Ferrers Surgery in Saffron Road, Higham Ferrers. The response rate was 40.4 per cent. Of these, 7.99 per cent said it was very poor and 14.42 per cent said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Burton Latimer Medical Centre There were 272 survey forms sent out to patients at Burton Latimer Medical Centre in Higham Road, Burton Latimer. The response rate was 48.53 per cent. Of these, 7.85 per cent said it was very poor and 5.07 per cent said it was fairly poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Park Avenue Medical Centre and Kings Heath Practice There were 340 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Avenue Medical Centre in Park Avenue North and Kings Heath Practice in North Oval, both in Northampton. The response rate was 35 per cent. Of these, 7.66 per cent said it was very poor and 9.51 per cent said it was fairly poor. Photos: Google Photo Sales

4. Wollaston and Bozeat Surgeries There were 311 survey forms sent out to patients at Wollaston and Bozeat Surgeries in London Road, Wollaston, and Brookside, Bozeat, respectively. The response rate was 45.66 per cent. Of these, 6.62 per cent said it was very poor and 11.74 per cent said it was fairly poor. Photos: Google Photo Sales