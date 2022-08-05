A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Northampton mother with motor neurone disease (MND) raise £45,000 to improve her quality of life.

Rachel Waters, from Weston Favell Village, is appealing to the public to help her get a better standard of living after being given a year left to live by doctors in December 2021.

On her GoFundMe page, Rachel wrote: "After a misdiagnosis that left me believing I would recover from my symptoms that started in 2017, I have finally received the correct diagnosis.

"However I am now left with an urgent need to make adaptations to my house and need equipment to assist my day to day activities and give me quality of life.

"My physical abilities are already severely impaired and will continue to worsen. I am in a powered wheelchair and in order to participate in as normal a family life as possible I need major adaptations to my house."

Rachel said she needs a wet room, permanent ramps to her front and back doors, lift and building work to allow her wheelchair access to her children's bedrooms upstairs and changes to her garden so she can still enjoy it.

She also needs equipment such as a rise recliner chair, wash dry (Japanese) toilet, hoists and communication aids as her voice is failing.

She said: "If at all possible and funds allow, I'd also love one last family holiday to make memories to last before I'm too unwell for this to even be possible.

"I am determined to stay positive and to live my best life possible and this would really help to enable that.”

So far, at the time of writing (Friday, August 5), Rachel has raised £6,065 of her £45,000 goal.

Chronicle and Echo recently reported on Rachel's struggle to get specialist care off the NHS, which she has been denied of.

Speaking to this newspaper in July, Rachel said: “With a terminal diagnosis you expect to get loads of help and support. I thought I could relax and enjoy the time I had left but that has not been the case. It has been awful.”