Further step forward at new NHS diagnostic centre in Northampton as building craned into place

A new diagnostic centre in Northampton has taken a further step forward, as the building was craned into place.

Earlier this month, five modular buildings were craned into place to create the new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in King’s Heath.

Over the course of a day, a huge 42.5 metre crane was used to make sure the new building is where it is supposed to be near King’s Heath General Practice.

The building will be used as a MRI and CT scanning unit as part of the new CDC, which will aim to offer an additional 26,422 diagnostic tests per year, available to NHS patients in Northampton. A spokeswoman for University Hospitals of Northamptonshire says the aim it to get teh centre up and running by the end of this year.

Polly Grimmett, director of strategy for University Hospitals of Northamptonshire said: “Our ambition is to reduce waiting times by increasing capacity for diagnostic tests across the county.

"As well as being more convenient for patients at a location away from the hospital, increased access to diagnostic testing will help with earlier diagnosis of conditions such as cancer and heart disease, and help patients access the life-saving treatments they need quickly.”

The radiology team from Northampton General have already been running a clinical diagnostic service out of Kings Heath Medical Centre since Autumn 2023.

Teams from University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, Alliance Medical, Medula, building contractors, traffic management and local police were on hand to get the building into place with minimal disruption to the local area.

A crane was used to get five modular buildings in place at the site in King's Heath. Photo: Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust/YouTube.

Site manager for Medula, Simon Jones said: “There was a lot of interest from local residents and a crowd of onlookers came to watch as the units were craned in.

"The response was really positive. We welcome questions from the neighbours here.

"There were a few things that could have stalled the progress on the day, but thanks to the careful planning it all came together and with very fluent execution of the plan.”

