Fundraisers organised to support 10-year-old with rare and aggressive form of leukaemia

A series of fundraisers have been organised to support a 10-year-old from Northampton, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia at the end of last year.

In May, 13-year-old Logan Sothcott, his mother Amanda and his rugby coach Kye will run from the Old Northamptonians Rugby Club to Nottingham Children’s Hospital over the course of four days.

This hospital has been selected as it has been instrumental in 10-year-old Ezra’s care since his cancer diagnosis.

Logan’s rugby coach Kye is the father of Ezra, which is why he felt so passionately about supporting the family during this difficult time.

13-year-old Logan Sothcott and 10-year-old Ezra, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia at the end of last year.

Logan described Kye as being the first person to offer help when others need it, and he wanted to do this in return to support his son Ezra.

Ezra is currently undergoing seven weeks of chemotherapy in Nottingham, with a break at home and another seven weeks afterwards.

The 10-year-old has also received a stem cell transplant, and raising awareness of the importance of stem cell donation is a key part of the upcoming fundraisers.

Ezra and his family are choosing to donate some of the funds raised to support Nottingham Children’s Hospital and contribute to new life-saving equipment.

Logan, his mother Amanda and Ezra's father Kye will run from the Old Northamptonians Rugby Club to Nottingham Children’s Hospital over the course of four days in May.

13-year-old Logan’s fundraising efforts began with a 24-hour cycling challenge back in January, which he organised and planned the route, and this raised £3,000.

The Sothcott family will spend the next three months completing gruelling challenges to support ‘Team Ezra’, which includes Amanda and her other son Josh completing the London Marathon in April.

Logan, who first met Ezra in September last year, told the Chronicle & Echo: “No 10-year-old should have to go through that at such a young age.”

He described Ezra’s diagnosis as “surprising” and says it has hit him emotionally and made him sad to see someone going through that.

“Any small bit helps,” said Logan. “Donating or testing your blood could save someone’s life.”

Logan’s mother Amanda is “immensely proud” of how he has stepped up to support Ezra, Kye and their loved ones.

“He’s only 13 and he’s thinking of someone else in this way,” said Amanda. “We’ve had some lovely messages saying he’s an incredible young man.”

For more information and to make a donation to support Ezra and his family, visit the online fundraising page here.