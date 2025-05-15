Friend group walking 100 miles to show support to loved one following mental health diagnosis

A group of friends will soon walk 100 miles to show their support to a loved one following a recent mental health diagnosis and to raise awareness of the silent struggles many face.

Fundraiser organiser Calum Ward shared that he and a few friends will be walking from Hunstanton to Northampton, completing 25 miles per day from next Wednesday (May 21).

This comes after a loved one was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Though this has been a significant turning point, it has come with a difficult journey of recovery, emotional and psychological challenges, and significant financial burden.

The money raised will be split between the friend and Mates In Mind charity, which specialises in men’s mental health and the challenges that arise as a result of working in the construction industry.

“I’ve had a headstart in life,” said Calum. “I look at the things I have and my friend doesn’t. I’ve always known he had underlying mental health problems and the diagnosis was no news to us.

“I always looked and watched him struggle along. Life can be quite simple for some people, but it hasn’t been for him.”

Talking about his own experiences, Calum said: “I’ve worked in construction all my life and see mental health struggles everyday. Someone I used to work with took his life a couple of years ago, and I see men on the site struggling daily. It only takes a short conversation to realise that.”

The friend Calum hopes to help is motivated by work and going to the gym, and there is hope that the money raised will help him integrate those things back into his life.

Calum wants his friend to know that he and the rest of his loved ones are there to offer their support – and they look forward to raising money to help him get back on his feet following his diagnosis.