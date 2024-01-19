Free mini-consultations for varicose vein sufferers to launch at Northampton hospital
Varicose veins, while often not life-threatening, can be a source of terrible discomfort to people. It has an overall point prevalence in both men and women of 60 per cent. The condition, usually appearing on the legs and feet, causes veins to appear swollen and enlarged. Usually, blue or dark purple, the change in their appearance can lead to severe discomfort and sore itchy skin.
Mr Hicks is an experienced consultant surgeon with over 20 years experience and has decided to launch the clinics following an increased demand from patients who have struggled to access services for the condition locally.
Commenting on the condition, Mr Hicks, said: “While often not life-threatening, varicose veins cause a tremendous amount of discomfort and often lead to significant distress and anxiety to those suffering.”
He added that: “For some time, there has been poor access to the appropriate treatments and specialist expertise in Northampton, due to changes in the services offered publicly and privately. Hundreds of patients have been left without support and I hope that these clinics will go some way towards helping people get the answers they need.”
Patients looking to visit the clinics, can bypass their GP and speak directly to Mr Hicks, during one of the 10-minute appointments running on Thursday 25th January and Saturday 3rd February. For further information regarding appointments and bookings, patients are advised to call the national enquiry centre on 0800 142 2324.
The appointments will include an examination of the veins and a determination as to whether surgery or another suitable treatment option should be pursued. An appointment like this, would usually cost £225, however Mr Hicks is committed to ensuring that patients get access to the advice they need to make informed decisions about their health.
“The consultation is an integral part of a patient's treatment pathway. I will be able to examine the patient, giving them guidance on the options available to them. It’s so important to check things like varicose veins out early, to eliminate any potential risks that could impact a patient’s health later on,” Mr Hicks explained.
He finished by saying that:“I hope to run more of these free consultation clinics throughout the year. The more we do to tackle conditions like varicose veins, the better.”
The clinic on Thursday 25th January will run from 5pm – 8pm and on Saturday 3rd February from 9am – 12pm.
Matthew Cook, Executive Director of Three Shires Hospital, said: “At a time when patients are becoming increasingly health conscious, it is important for us to be able to provide guidance and support for those in need. The free mini-consultations will give patients the access and clear advice they need to tackle their varicose veins early. This initiative renews our commitment to support patients across the community at a time when they need it the most.”