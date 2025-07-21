Free mental health text support now available 24/7 across Northamptonshire

People across Northamptonshire (over 17.6 years and over) can now access free, confidential mental health support by text message 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, thanks to the expansion of the NHS ChatHealth service.

ChatHealth is a secure messaging platform that connects people with qualified healthcare professionals for advice, support, and signposting. The service is designed to be especially helpful for those who may find it difficult to speak on the phone or in person.

The move from 9-5 to 24/7 availability means that anyone who needs support can now reach out at any time of day or night.

The service has already made a difference to hundreds of people across the county. One young person, who lives with autism and finds phone calls overwhelming, was able to express how she was feeling for the first time through ChatHealth. Her family described it as a breakthrough moment that helped shape her ongoing care.

In another case, a family in crisis used the text service when they couldn’t get through on the phone. Within an hour of sending a message, the NHS Crisis Response Unit was at their home, providing urgent support.

And for one 43-year old facing anxiety, PTSD, and financial hardship, ChatHealth became a lifeline - connecting her with food vouchers, benefits advice, and emotional support that helped stabilise her situation.

The service is free to use and open to anyone aged 17.6 years and above in Northamptonshire who needs mental health support. No app or registration is required, just send a text or start a chat online.

Text the service: 07480 635531

Start a chat online: Start a chat – ChatHealth

For more information about ChatHealth and other mental health services in Northamptonshire, visit: nhft.nhs.uk/updates/mental-health-text-support-now-available-24-hours-a-day-12668