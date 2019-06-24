Formerly "unsafe" Northampton care home back in watchdog's good graces after inspectors praise new manager

A new manager has been credited for turning around a Northampton care home that was once branded "unsafe and undignified" by inspectors.

Argyle House Care Home, off Harlestone Road, was scolded by the healthcare watchdog in January this year after it scored "inadequate" in ever area of care.

It included findings that patients' dignity and safety was falling short across the home. Short staffing was impacting care in every area, leading to loneliness, poor hygiene and some patients only having 'one shower a month'.

The home was given six months to improve or face closure.

Now, a new report (published June 14) says the home is on track to re-enter the CQC's good graces and has been regraded as "requires improvement".

Inspectors say: "People and relatives told us the service had improved since the new registered manager [Mr Cosmin Ion Lemnaru] started in January 2019.

"[Staff] were proud of what they had achieved but understood that further improvement was needed.

"Everyone praised the registered manager who was approachable, resourceful and provided strong leadership."

However, the report does not mention if the home has been taken off special measures, which were imposed in the last inspection.

Many of criticisms in the 2018 inspection were blamed on severe staffing shortages, which the CQC says have now largely been addressed.

Of special note were improvements to the home cleanliness, after inspectors previously found "flaking paint", a "malodorous" shower and a "wet beds".

The new report reads: "The environment was clean and well maintained... People were provided with a variety of nutritious meals... Staffing levels had been increased and there were now sufficient staff to ensure people’s care needs were safely met.

"Most people were happy living at Argyle House. They felt safe and liked the staff who looked after them. People received safe care."

Argyle House will likely be reinspected within the next 12 months.