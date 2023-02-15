Former University of Northampton staff member Carla’s visit to the optician’s spotted a brain tumour

Former University of Northampton staff member Carla Sweetman-Kerr's top to the optician's saved her life.

Keeping a close eye on your visual health could save your life, according to one former University staff member after a visit to the opticians.

Carla Sweetman-Kerr was an invigilator at the University’s Competence Test Centre (CTC). A former emergency care nurse, she provided support for candidates. Deborah, her wife, still works there as a Lead Clinical Assessor.

Carla and Deborah Sweetman-Kerr.

But early in 2020, her day-to-day life started to be anything but normal as she experienced headaches and problems with her vision that lasted for several months.

Carla explains: “It all started just before Covid. I constantly felt tired and had a film over my left eye that looked like morning ‘sleep’ I couldn’t get rid of. This was very unlike me, but I couldn’t put my finger on what was going on. I went to my doctors who did a few tests but nothing conclusive came back.”

Deborah adds: “It was a madly busy time for both of us. We were going through fertility treatment, so initially we thought Carla’s symptoms were due to the hormones, the anxiety of whether it would ‘take’ and flying to and from Norway where the clinic is. We went to the GP, but they couldn’t detect anything. When we arrived home after another failed attempt, Carla’s symptoms escalated. As her vision was affected, we booked a visit to the optician.”

The opthalmologist examined Carla’s eyes and found that her optic nerves were inflamed. The signs were there that something more serious could be to blame for the problems she was experiencing. They suggested seeing a hospital specialist… who found something very alarming.

Carla continues: “I was seen by the doctor and had some more tests that included eye drops that rendered me almost blind for about two hours. Then he gave me ‘that’ news you never want to hear.

“They had found a huge brain tumour, about 10cm long and the shape of an upside-down ice cream cone, that was pressing on my brain stem. I didn’t know how to react at first, but then I cried and a female patient comforted me but ringing Debbie to tell her was the hardest phone call I’ve had to make.”

Surgery had to wait as the pressure on Carla’s brain was so high there was a risk she could die on the operating table. After a year to make sure she was stable enough, the operation finally took place – it lasted 18 hours with two further weeks in intensive care.

Even after successfully coming through the surgery and a long recovery and rehabilitation process, the tumour has left its mark, with Carla needing to take early retirement on medical grounds. She says: “I’ve been on ‘recovery road’ up until quite recently, and I still feel a bit ‘up and down’ from time to time. The brain injury means I’m slower than I once was, but a pat on the back from Debbie helps me pick up the pace. The main strength and motivation I get come from her.”