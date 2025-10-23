Former Northampton shoe factory worker looks for answers after falling ill with asbestos cancer

A former shoe factory worker from Northampton is appealing for help in establishing how he fell ill with the asbestos cancer set to claim his life.

Graham Bray lives with mesothelioma, a terminal cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Following his diagnosis, the 88-year-old instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how he developed the illness and to see if it was in any way linked to his employment history.

He’s now joined with his legal team to appeal to his former workmates to come forward to see if there was any link.

Jasmine Hunte, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer supporting Graham said: “Graham and his family are understandably still trying to come to terms with his devastating diagnosis.

“While we can’t lessen the pain they’re going through, we’re determined to help them.”

Graham worked as a warehouse assistant at the W Barratt & Co Limited factory off Kingsthorpe Road, from 1960 to 1966 as a warehouse assistant. He later worked at the Hutton of Northampton Limited factory, on the corner of Baring Road and Vicarage Road, from 1966 to 1972 as a warehouse manager.

Both W Barratt & Co and Hutton of Northampton have since been dissolved and no longer trade.

Graham married his wife, Valerie, in 1976, and they enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Before he became ill, Graham also enjoyed working on his garden.

He began to lose weight and become more breathless throughout 2024. Following tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in March 2025.

Graham said: “When I began to feel unwell, I thought I was maybe just run down. Not for one minute did I expect to be diagnosed with mesothelioma.

“As my condition worsens, my family and I are struggling to accept what the future holds for us, and while I know there’s nothing that can change my diagnosis, I want answers.”

Anyone with information that could help Graham, is asked to contact Jasmine Hunte at Irwin Mitchell on 0121 214 5473 or by email at [email protected]