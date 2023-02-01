Former Northampton School for Boys student Charlie Parker and friend Cameron Bales trek the entire length of New Zealand to raise money for ‘Young Minds’
‘Charlie has met some amazing people on his travels and has embraced the huge variety of experiences he has encountered’
Charlie Parker 24 ,former NSB student and his mate Cameron Bales , 25 are trekking the 3000km from the tip of the South island to the top of the North island to raise money for the amazing ‘Young minds’ charity.
It should take them 4 months of non stop walking - on average 33km a day ! It is an extraordinary challenge and with the support of our local community- we feel sure they will succeed.
Charlie Parker has always sought adventure and on leaving Northampton School for Boys at the age of 18 took himself off to Thailand to train as a Scuba Diving Instructor.
He then travelled to Vietnam, Cambodia and eventually found himself on the Gold Coast in Australia. In 2020 Covid hit and he found himself marooned in Sydney, finding farm work and sales work to keep himself busy. Charlie has met some amazing people on his travels and has embraced the huge variety of experiences he has encountered. This latest venture is by far the most challenging!
Cam sadly lost his younger sister to suicide last year and they both wanted to complete a mammoth fundraising challenge to complete their 5 years of travelling down under ! New Zealand’s Te Araroa Trail hit the spot and they are currently 1 week into their walk having already raised over £4000 for the charity. There is no stopping them as they trek through rough terrain, mountainous paths and coastal footpaths with only the bare camping essentials on their backs.
It would be wonderful if as many people in the local community could help support their amazing adventure by visiting their just giving site and adding some motivational words and maybe a few pounds to help them on their way.