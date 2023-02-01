Charlie Parker 24 ,former NSB student and his mate Cameron Bales , 25 are trekking the 3000km from the tip of the South island to the top of the North island to raise money for the amazing ‘Young minds’ charity.

It should take them 4 months of non stop walking - on average 33km a day ! It is an extraordinary challenge and with the support of our local community- we feel sure they will succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Parker has always sought adventure and on leaving Northampton School for Boys at the age of 18 took himself off to Thailand to train as a Scuba Diving Instructor.

Please donate generously to this amazing charity by lining up your smartphone with this QR code to read more . Also you can follow Charlie’s progress on Instagram charliepar_ker .

He then travelled to Vietnam, Cambodia and eventually found himself on the Gold Coast in Australia. In 2020 Covid hit and he found himself marooned in Sydney, finding farm work and sales work to keep himself busy. Charlie has met some amazing people on his travels and has embraced the huge variety of experiences he has encountered. This latest venture is by far the most challenging!

Cam sadly lost his younger sister to suicide last year and they both wanted to complete a mammoth fundraising challenge to complete their 5 years of travelling down under ! New Zealand’s Te Araroa Trail hit the spot and they are currently 1 week into their walk having already raised over £4000 for the charity. There is no stopping them as they trek through rough terrain, mountainous paths and coastal footpaths with only the bare camping essentials on their backs.