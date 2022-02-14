A football-based weight loss programme has helped 120 men from Northamptonshire tackle obesity and lose 500 kilograms of weight during 2021.

MAN v FAT Football is specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

The clubs, run by MAN v FAT Football, take place in Kettering at Kettering Science Academy on Wednesday evenings and at Goals Northampton on Tuesday evenings.

The programme has helped more than 100 men in the county.

Thom Cosgrove, who plays at the Northampton club and has lost 30kg (four and a half stone) with the help of MAN v FAT.

He said: “I love the camaraderie between the guys, we're all pushing towards the same thing so it's amazing to see people from all walks of life striving toward a common goal.

“Absolutely, it's changed my life - not only through the weight loss but also through the connections and lifelong friends I've made along the way.

“I also love the amount of football I'm now playing. It's taken me all over the UK, Weston Super-Mare, The Etihad, London Road, even Blackpool.

“I've lost 30kg since I started, I'm as close to my target weight as I've been since I was 18.

“I've always been a confident guy, but every new member is the same when they walk in the door for the first time, nervous and unsure as to what to expect.

“I've developed a side to me that can instantly make someone feel at ease and know they're going to have a great time with like-minded blokes.”

MAN v FAT is an FA-affiliated scheme, which has 6,500 players taking part in over 100 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost. Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club. Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

New clubs are set to launch in Wellingborough and Corby across the first half of 2022.

Richard Crick, MAN v FAT’s head of football added: “We are extremely proud of the progress made by our players, coaches and the wider team involved at our Northamptonshire clubs.

“Our new Wellingborough and Corby clubs and existing Northampton and Kettering clubs all currently have spaces for new players, so if you’re ready to shed some of the Christmas excess, while having fun and making new friends in the process, get in touch.”