Five weeks on, the Evolve Weight Loss revolution is still going strong

This dynamic slimming company, renowned for its transformative and confidence-boosting approach to reaching a happy weight, has captured the hearts and waistlines of locals in no time.

Under the guidance of the fabulous Weight Loss Coach, Sylvia Paget, Evolve Weight Loss has completely redefined the Slimming Group experience in Northampton. With over a decade of expertise under her belt, Sylvia brings a sprinkle of encouragement and a heap of practical advice to the table, helping members achieve healthier and happier versions of themselves.

"Evolve is all about embracing the journey and embracing ourselves! We're not just shedding pounds; we're gaining confidence, strength, and a whole lot of fabulousness," enthuses Sylvia. "Northampton, get ready to strut your stuff and own your transformation - you're in for a wild ride!"

Weight Loss Award Winner

Since opening it’s doors to slimmers on February 6, 2024, Evolve Weight Loss has become the ultimate haven for members seeking a supportive and uplifting community. Forget the stuffy, old-fashioned Slimming Groups of yesteryear; Evolve is where the party's at! Members connect, laugh, and celebrate their successes together, creating a unique vibe that's why they call it the Alternative Slimming Group.

With two sessions on Tuesday evenings, Evolve Weight Loss has already become the talk of the town. But fear not, because the fun is just getting started! Due to popular demand, more chairs can be put out and more sessions are on the horizon, promising even more opportunities for laughter, friendship, and, of course, weight loss success.

"Whether you're a born-and-bred Northamptonite or just passing through, Evolve welcomes you with open arms and a whole lot of fun and motivation!" declares Jen Flannigan, the Founder of Evolve Weight Loss.

Ready to join the party and kickstart your journey to a healthier, happier you?

Group / Session DetailsTuesdays: 5.30pm & 7.00pm