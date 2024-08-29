Family affair: Four members of same family all enjoy work at St Andrew's Healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the Wozniaks; mum and dad, and their two sons, all work at St Andrew's in Northampton. The foursome have different roles, but all support staff and patients at the complex mental health charity.

Dad Jacek was the first one to join St Andrew’s back in 2004. He joined the complex mental health charity as on a temporary contract and now works as a Logistics Assistant, supporting the portering and stores teams. His wife, Agata first joined in 2007 and now works as Hotel Services Assistant. Their eldest son Kamil joined in 2013 and is now a Personal Assistant for three Directors within our Medium Secure Division. Younger sibling Rafal started at St Andrew's in 2023, and is currently working as a Receptionist within William Wake House.

Kamil explained: "We all enjoy working for St Andrew’s as every day is different and people you work with are great. St Andrew's offers different opportunities and the charity really look after their staff; management are helpful and they listen to staffs concerns.

Jacek, who takes great pride in his work, explained: "I love working here. It has grown so much since 2004 - new buildings and many new staff and patients. I hope to be working here until I retire."

The Wozniak family

Supporting the people in our care is very important to Kamil, who said: "We are all happy that our work can help people and that we can have a positive impact on people's life, wellbeing and recovery.

"St Andrew's is in the heart of Northampton and the community, and it is definitely a great place to work as you can enjoy the benefits and at the same time help people and have a real positive impact on their life and recovery. I'm proud to work here, and super proud of my Dad, Mum and brother too."