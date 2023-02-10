Eyecare professional scoops national award for impact of wellbeing business over past decade

A Northampton-based eyecare professional has scooped a national award for the impact her wellbeing business has had on others in the field over the past decade.

Sheena Tanna-Shah, an optometrist from Weston Favell, was awarded ‘Optometrist of the Year’ at a recent event called Eyecare Glasgow – the biggest conference for the optical industry.

After battling with depression and anxiety, including while she was completing her degree, Sheena wanted to create awareness of mental health and wellbeing – which she believes was very low 18 years ago.

Sheena Tanna-Shah, pictured, was awarded ‘Optometrist of the Year’.

Sheena, who first qualified in 2005, said: “My mental health struggles massively shaped my profession and who I was.

“It impacted my day-to-day life and I was surviving the days rather than thriving.

“There was also a massive stigma around mental health in Indian culture – where people believed you should cheer up and get on with things.”

Sheena is a mother to two daughters, now aged nine and 11, and her anxiety was at its peak when she entered parenthood.

Sheena and her husband and fellow optometrist, Piyus Tanna.

As her children are the “most important thing to her”, she knew she had to do something to help herself.

While continuing to work in optometry, Sheena tried all methods to get out of the dark place she was in – from cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), to mindfulness and meditation.

She first sought help for what she was experiencing 15 years ago and after overcoming her struggles, she wanted to help others.

“If someone like me can transform my life, anyone can,” said Sheena, who then began training in every therapy and technique she had used herself, alongside working full-time.

It was 10 years ago, and five years into her full-time job, that Sheena set up her wellbeing business, Inspiring Success.

She decided to implement wellbeing in the optical industry because Sheena could see others were experiencing “overwhelm, stress and burnout”.

Sheena said: “If you’re not at your best, you’re not going to want to deliver patient care or talk to your colleagues.”

The business has been built on accredited wellbeing courses, workshops, and one-to-one support – as well as Sheena writing articles to share her experiences and a Facebook wellbeing group for eyecare professionals.

“Everything changed during the pandemic,” said the optometrist. “It was isolating to see one patient after another and feel like you had no one to turn to.”

The pandemic was the turning point for Inspiring Success as people in the optical field turned to CBT, coaching and mindfulness to help themselves.

With the support of her husband and fellow optometrist Piyus Tanna, who Sheena described as her “biggest supporter and rock”, they delivered 30 workshops in four-to-five months last year.

Sheena said: “People have been about to leave the profession before attending one of our courses or talks, and have changed their minds.”

Her wellbeing work contributed to her recent award win, which Sheena says was “overwhelming and a privilege”.

“Once upon a time I couldn’t get a bus or take my daughters for a walk,” said Sheena. “And I want to show others there’s hope and they aren’t alone.”

Now, Sheena wants to continue delivering as many workshops as possible and begin writing a book on wellbeing for eyecare professionals.