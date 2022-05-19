The countdown is on for a family-friendly ‘Water Dash’ fundraiser in June, featuring inflatable water slides, foam machines, and water ninjas – and tickets are still available.

The event has been organised by The Lewis Foundation to mark the charity’s sixth anniversary, and will take place on Saturday, June 18, at The Elgar Centre in Upton Country Park, Northampton.

Families will get to attempt an inflatable obstacle course featuring a swamp pool, smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge the hidden water pistols, with no time limits or expectations on distance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Lewis and Keith Ashcroft with their Water Dash colours

With just under a month to go, people are being urged to pre-book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis hope that the event will be a fitting way to celebrate them giving away over 75,000 free gifts to adult cancer patients since the charity began in 2016, as well as raising further vital funds.

Lorraine said: “We have already sold lots of tickets for what will be our first large-scale fundraising event next month, but there are still some available and we don’t want people to be disappointed if all the slots are gone.

“The Lewis Foundation Water Dash will be totally different to any other event in the county, and both adults and children alike are sure to have lots of fun together while raising money for us to provide even more gift and care packs.”

Thomas Sinclair, from headline sponsor Michael Jones Jewellers, said: “We are very happy to be supporting The Lewis Foundation. It’s an incredible local charity which helps lots of people going through very difficult and lonely times in hospital. We are very excited to be involved in what sounds like a fun filled family event suitable for the whole family, so please buy tickets and support it.”

The event will run from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, June 18, with pre-bookable starting times in half-hour increments.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for children (aged from five to 16), or £45 for a family ticket. All ticket sales will go towards providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands.