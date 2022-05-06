Everything you need to know about Headfest in Northampton during Mental Health Awareness Week

“Headfest” is a week-long mental health focused event taking place at the Royal and Derngate theatre, Northampton, during Mental Health Awareness Week, from Monday May 9 - Sunday May 15.

The event is being delivered by the BBC with partners from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, St Andrew’s Healthcare and the University of Northampton, and other partners.

The aim of the event is to allow people access to conversations and services about all aspects of mental health in one place, and there will also be the opportunity for people to take part in experiences such as sound baths, meditation and yoga.

Headfest runs from Monday May 9

NHFT services will be in attendance across the week with a range of support and advice available. The full schedule for the week along with details of how to book on to a session, can be found on the Royal and Derngate site HeadFest '22 - Royal & Derngate

Throughout the week there will be Q&A sessions with individuals about their experiences with their own mental health. Members of the public, parents, teachers, students, and healthcare professionals are all invited to come along, join in with sessions and connect with others. All sessions are free, but they must be pre-booked and are available on a first come, first served basis.

The following sessions and events will be delivered by #TeamNHFT during the week.

Monday 9 May

10am - Opening Ceremony – Anne Rackham will represent NHFT

11.30am – Crisis café hosted by NHFT and MIND

Tuesday 10 May

10am – IAPT Talking Therapies session

4pm – Crisis café hosted by NHFT and MIND

Wednesday 11 May

5-7pm The Lowdown – Espresso yourself

Thursday 12 May

2-3pm Maternal mental health talk

4.30-5.30pm – Men’s mental health panel discussion with Lisa Pearson

5.30-7pm – Rafiki and the Lowdown talk

7.30pm – Lisa Pearson - more on Men’s mental health and suicide prevention

Friday 13 May

10.30 -11am – Time to Change champions – Andy Willis

1.30-4pm – Film screening, discussion on Compassion and seated Yoga with Dr Sunil Lad

4.30-5.30 – Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Tim Millward