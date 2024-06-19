Energy drinks under-16s ban: ‘My kids aren’t allowed energy drinks but I don’t think they should be banned’

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The public have had their say 💭
  • Labour would ban the sale of energy drinks to children if they win the general election
  • Research shows a shocking 69% of teenagers consume the high-caffeine drinks
  • We asked people across the UK for their views - and they were divided
  • A Birmingham mum said she doesn’t let her children drink energy drinks, but she still opposes a ban

Under-16s would be banned from buying high-caffeine energy drinks if Labour wins the general election. 

Under the plans, it would be illegal to sell drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to children - including Monster, Prime and Red Bull. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Energy drinks could be banned for under-16s if Labour wins the general election - we get your views (Photo by BRANDON BELL/Getty/LTV)Energy drinks could be banned for under-16s if Labour wins the general election - we get your views (Photo by BRANDON BELL/Getty/LTV)
Energy drinks could be banned for under-16s if Labour wins the general election - we get your views (Photo by BRANDON BELL/Getty/LTV) | BRANDON BELL/Getty/LTV

According to a report from the Food Standards Agency, 69% of teenagers and 24% of children under 10 drink energy drinks - and they can cost as little as 25p. 

As well as high levels of caffeine and sugar, a recent study also found that 55.4% of young people reported experiencing adverse health effects after drinking them. 

We asked people across the country for their thoughts on the proposals. 

‘My kids aren’t allowed energy drinks - but I don’t think they should be banned’ 

One mum from Birmingham said: “I’m a mum and I don’t allow my kids energy drinks, mainly because of the hyperness they get after drinking it. But I think every one of us are individuals, and we should make our own choices.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Liverpool local said it sounded like a good idea. “They make your heart race, they’re full of caffeine,” she said. “I wouldn’t encourage anybody to drink them.”

“They’re probably unnecessary,” a shopper from Birmingham said. “They’re drinking it because of the pressure, because their peers do, so I’d probably support a little bit of [the ban].

“But at the same time, people get up in arms about having a lack of freedom of choice and speech, so you have to temper that. But I don’t think kids under 16 need as much access [to energy drinks] as they think they do.”

A Glasgow local supported the ban - as long as it didn’t extend to adults: “Yes, for under 16s think there should be a restriction on that. For other people though, I think everyone once they’re 16 should be able to make their own decisions.”

Should energy drinks be banned for under-16s - and adults? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below 👇

Related topics:ElectionPeopleDrinksRed Bull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.