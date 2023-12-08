Elves spread Christmas cheer with hospital gift deliveries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and for patients, who were spending Christmas in local hospitals, it was a time to be surprised as some of Santa’s ‘elves’ dropped off some festive gifts.

In-patients at Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, who were facing Christmas in hospital, were given presents so they had a gift to open on the big day.

The festive surprise was made possible thanks to the Northamptonshire Health Charity which teamed up with NHFT, and others, to help put a big smile on the faces of more than 1,780 patients during the season of good will. NHS staff also donated gifts to be given to patients.

Christmas 'elves' from Northamptonshire Health Charity and NHFT at Berrywood Hospital

Presents included toiletries, puzzles and games, biscuits and confectionery, scarves, hats, and lots more.

Alison McCulloch, Head of Fundraising for Northamptonshire Health Charity said: “We are overwhelmed, year on year, by the donations of Christmas gifts received from the local community, local businesses and NHS staff teams. Our charity team works hard to ensure that every patient in hospital on Christmas Day is remembered and receives a gift. It’s these small, but important, gestures that are so important and really make a difference; we thank everyone who has donated”

Tim Diggle, NHFT’s Charities and Partnerships Manager, said: “We are so grateful to Northamptonshire Healthcare Charity for their hard work all year to raise much needed funds for our hospitals. It makes a huge difference to patients, staff and visitors to have their support. But most importantly, we need to say thank you to each and every person who has donated to this appeal. Being in hospital at Christmas is not a choice, but the chance to give every patient a gift means so much to the patients and to the staff caring for them.”