Elm Bank care home celebrates Easter egg donation to children's ward at Kettering General Hospital
The staff at Elm Bank were touched by the kindness and generosity of the local community, who donated Easter eggs for an Easter egg collection set up by Elm Bank care home.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It is acts like these that remind us of the importance of working together within the community. We all know how much this loving donation of Easter Eggs will mean to the children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital. We cannot thank everyone enough who contributed to the collection and for the smiles they will provide on the faces of the children, it means so much to us all here at Elm Bank”.
