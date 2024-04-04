Easter chick cuddles for residents at Elm Bank Care Home
A lovely delivery of incubated living eggs have finally hatched at Elm Bank care home and it has been cuddles galore for staff and residents. The delightful little chicks have provided so much joy for all throughout the home.
Christine a resident at Elm Bank said,” I used to keep chicken’s when I was younger and this is simply amazing that we have them here, and we can all hold them”.
General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “The chicks have created so much joy for our residents, staff and visitors, it has been wonderful to watch them in the incubator, then finally hatching. We now have nine fluffy chicks that have had so many cuddles, it is just so nice to see.”
