Duston care home rated good in all areas in first inspection under new provider

A Duston care home has been rated good in all areas, following its latest inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Timken Grange, situated in Timken Way South, provides personal care for up to 66 older people living with dementia.

The residential care home, run by the Anchor Hanover Group, was visited by CQC inspectors in October and, in a report published this week, was rated ‘good’ in all areas including in safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

An inspector said: “People were well treated by staff who were kind, caring and understood their needs. They and their families had developed positive relationships with the staff and management team. People were leading their care and making their own decisions. Their privacy, dignity and independence was well supported.”

Timken Grange was operating at full capacity at the time of its inspection. The care home has three floors - each with a communal lounge, dining area and kitchen. All bedrooms have private en-suite bathrooms and there are two lifts, which give residents access to a library, cinema cafe, bar and communal gardens.

Inspectors found that residents are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives in the least restrictive ways possible and in their best interests.

Residents enjoy an active social life and they are supported to maintain a balanced diet and attend healthcare appointments with records in place to ensure a smooth transition into emergency care if needed.

Staff are recruited safely with appropriate checks in place, they keep the care home clean and provide person-centred care, which is reviewed regularly and adopted to meet residents’ changing needs.

Inspectors found that complaints were well managed and the care provider was “open and honest” with people when things went wrong.

The CQC report said: “There was a positive culture. People, relatives and staff felt informed, included and respected.”

Timken Grange registered with the CQC under the Anchor Hanover Group in November 2022 so this is its first inspection under the new provider.

