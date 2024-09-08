The Illusive Festival has been going for ten years.

A warning was issued late this evening after a ‘small number’ of people attending a popular dance festival fell ill after taking drugs.

Only vague details were provided by North Northamptonshire Council, which tweeted out the advice on X at just after 11pm tonight (Sunday, September 8).

They did not specify what ‘significant harm’ had been suffered, or by how many people.

Their post warned those who may be feeling ill to call 999.

It read: “A small number of people attending the Illusive Festival suffered significant harm potentially linked to illicit drug use.

"Anyone that used drugs this weekend should seek help swiftly if they become unwell and call 999 for urgent medical help.”

The festival, which features a wide range of genres including drum & bass, techno and garage, has been taking place at Deene House, just north of Corby, since Friday. This year is the last ever Illusive Festival.

This year’s event headliners Shy FX were forced to cancel their slot at the festival, which also featured Goldie Lookin Chain, Jaguar Skills and Girls Next Door.

The organisers have a clear policy on their website on drugs, which states: “The dealing in or use of illegal drugs is not condoned by Illusive Festival. Drug enforcement laws are as applicable on site as anywhere else in the country. Police officers may be on site and will deal with drug offences in accordance with national guidelines. If you deal in drugs, it is likely that you will be arrested.”

We hope to bring you more information in the morning.