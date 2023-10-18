News you can trust since 1931
Drop-in clinic to be set up at Northampton Morrisons to provide Covid-19 booster jabs

The drop-in clinic aims to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to those in need of it
By Jorge Toon
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
A drop-in clinic in Northampton will be set up to give certain members of the community can received Covid-19 booster vaccines.

On Thursday (October 19), from 9am to 5pm, older people and immunocompromised will be able to get Covid-19 boosters and flu jabs from a drop-in clinic.

The clinic is being set up at the Morrisons in Kettering Road and is open to those aged 65 or older, and those over 12, with underlying health conditions.

The clinic will be set up at Morrisons in Kettering Road. Photo: Jorge Toon.The clinic will be set up at Morrisons in Kettering Road. Photo: Jorge Toon.
The clinic will be set up at Morrisons in Kettering Road. Photo: Jorge Toon.
The vaccine being given will be the autumn Covid-19 booster.

The drop-in clinic aims to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to those in need of it.

Drop-in clinics will also be available at these locations:

  • Brackley Methodist Church on October 21 and 23
  • Daventry and District Golf Club on October 19 and 20
  • Kettering Conference Centre on October 19, 20 and 22
  • The Pravasi Mandal Centre, Wellingborough on October 19, 20, 22, 26 and 27
  • Wootton Community Centre on October 21 and 27

Integrated Care Northamptonshire, which is a partnership between the NHS, volunteers, charity organisations and local authorities, made with the goal of planning and providing healthcare services, is responsible for setting up the drop-in clinics.

Appointments are not needed, as long as you fit into the required age and health groups.

