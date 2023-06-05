Dogs saving lives: The amazing Medical Detection Dogs...and more are coming to Northampton

It is 9.30am, the car park is filling up and the pupils are running in excitedly. Only these students have waggy tails and their uniform is a smart red jacket and nothing else.It’s the Medical Detection Dogs trainees at the charity’s training Centre down the road in Great Horwood, Milton Keynes, and ‘lessons’ will be around how to save lives using their amazing sense of smell.And the charity needs your help – it is looking for more volunteer Socialisers in Northampton to help with the all-important early development of puppies that can take them wherever they go to help shape them into future life savers.Could you…Attend regular puppy classes?Be at home most of the day?Follow positive dog training methods?Are you…Willing to take a dog with you most places you go?Willing to support charity events?Within travelling distance of the Centre?Do you?Have a dog-friendly garden?Have the time and stamina to manage an active puppy?If you have answered ‘yes’ to most of the above and are still interested, please have a look at www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk or email [email protected] for more information.The role is a very rewarding one and the charity provides food, equipment and covers veterinary costs and offers help, support, guidance and holiday cover.Northampton Socialiser, Dianne, says: “My husband and I have socialised several MDD dogs and each one has been a joy. If you have the time and love dogs, volunteering for MDD in this way is the way to go.”