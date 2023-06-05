News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Dogs saving lives: The amazing Medical Detection Dogs...and more are coming to Northampton

Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to save lives using their amazing sense of smell. And more of these amazing noses are coming to Northampton…
By Sara PettitContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

It is 9.30am, the car park is filling up and the pupils are running in excitedly. Only these students have waggy tails and their uniform is a smart red jacket and nothing else.It’s the Medical Detection Dogs trainees at the charity’s training Centre down the road in Great Horwood, Milton Keynes, and ‘lessons’ will be around how to save lives using their amazing sense of smell.And the charity needs your help – it is looking for more volunteer Socialisers in Northampton to help with the all-important early development of puppies that can take them wherever they go to help shape them into future life savers.Could you…Attend regular puppy classes?Be at home most of the day?Follow positive dog training methods?Are you…Willing to take a dog with you most places you go?Willing to support charity events?Within travelling distance of the Centre?Do you?Have a dog-friendly garden?Have the time and stamina to manage an active puppy?If you have answered ‘yes’ to most of the above and are still interested, please have a look at www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk or email [email protected] for more information.The role is a very rewarding one and the charity provides food, equipment and covers veterinary costs and offers help, support, guidance and holiday cover.Northampton Socialiser, Dianne, says: “My husband and I have socialised several MDD dogs and each one has been a joy. If you have the time and love dogs, volunteering for MDD in this way is the way to go.”

Medical Detection Dog puppy in training. Medical Detection Dogs/ Evie LewisMedical Detection Dog puppy in training. Medical Detection Dogs/ Evie Lewis
Medical Detection Dog puppy in training. Medical Detection Dogs/ Evie Lewis
Related topics:DogsNorthamptonMilton Keynes