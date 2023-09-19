Doctors strike: What Northampton residents need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And for the first time in NHS history, Junior doctors and Consultants are also taking industrial action on the same day (20 September), so it is vital that the public continue to use services wisely.

On 19 September and 20 September, the BMA has stated that there will be a Christmas day level of service for Consultants

Junior Doctors will work on 19 September as usual, then move to a Christmas Day cover level for 24 hours from 0700 on 20 September

From 0700 on 21 September, Junior Doctors’ action moves to a full withdrawal of labour for the following 48 hours

HCSA Junior Doctor members will strike alongside BMA Junior Doctors industrial action in September, and BDA Consultants and dental trainees will also take part in this series of Industrial Action.

Dr Emma Donnelly, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Northamptonshire ICB and local GP said: “The NHS faces continuous industrial action stretching over five dates this week, and for the first time both consultants and junior doctors are striking on the same day on 20 September, so it’s important that services are used wisely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Industrial action will significantly impact on local NHS services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Locally we are working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma.

"The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“We apologise to local people who are impacted by this action and thank them for their continued co-operation, patience and understanding.”

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients with urgent health concernsAnyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours) but are also likely to be extremely busy. Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk Remember you can also book appointments and order repeat prescriptions online or by using the NHS app.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuriesYour local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed. Visit the NHS England website for Bank Holiday opening times

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to goPatients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients who have an appointment on strike daysEveryone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.