Dig out your whites and join friendly club in Barby in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary
New players will be bowled over with village cricket club
People in Daventry District who are looking for a new hobby are invited to have a go at cricket.
Barby Cricket Club offers competitive cricket on a Saturday fielding three teams, alongside midweek and friendly fixtures.
The club also has a thriving junior section and ladies' team.
Players who want to join a new local club or want to get back in the game after a break are invited to join up.
Molly Norton, press officer for the club: "We are celebrating our 50th anniversary this season and would love you to join us and help celebrate."
If you would like any further information at [email protected] or by Facebook messenger on our page, Barby Cricket Club.