Northampton diabetes charity calls for essential supplies after Ukrainian writes letter asking for help

An urgent appeal has been launched by a national charity based in Northampton to provide a lifeline to people with diabetes in Ukraine amid fears vital supplies are running out.

The InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT) is calling on people to donate items including insulin, blood glucose meters and Jelly Babies to treat potentially fatal episodes of low blood glucose called hypoglycaemia.

Formed as a national charity based in Northampton, The IDDT provides "vital" independent support for people with diabetes, their parents and carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a million people have already fled Ukriane, many with just what they can carry in a suitcase. Photo: Getty Images.

The charity formed in 1994 to fight for choice of treatment for all. It now provides a free, confidential helpline, has published dozens of helpful publications, stages events and lobbies the government on behalf of its members.

Now its appeal comes after the charity was contacted by people with diabetes from Ukraine who are becoming ever more desperate for help.

People with Type 1 diabetes who run out of insulin have only days to live, while if they run out of food, they can fall into a coma and need hospitalisation within days.

A citizen of Ukraine, who called IDDT on March 2 and whose identity has protected through fear of reprisals, told the charity: “Still, here, in Ukraine, we are simply out of stock of the vital simple necessities. They are all gone.

"The supplies were interrupted and they are not expected in the nearest future. If you have an opportunity to provide any small or bigger help or know someone who can be of help, please respond to this letter.”

In order to meet the needs of those who have been forced to flee their homes, the charity has issued a list of what is required:

-Insulin in pens, vials or cartridges

-Insulin syringes

-Blood glucose meters and test strips

-Lancets and lancet devices

-Glucagon

-Hypoglycaemia treatments; namely high-sugar items such as packets of Jelly babies

All items should be new, unused and in-date and need to be sent to IDDT at: IDDT, 210 Abington Avenue, Northampton, NN1 4PR.