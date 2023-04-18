Delapré Wellbeing partnership programme shortlisted for national award

The partnership programme designed to support people across Northampton make positive choices to take control over their health and wellbeing has been shortlisted for ‘Partnership of the Year’ in the Museums + Heritage Awards 2023.

Delapré Wellbeing partnership was created during the pandemic by local organisations across the town. Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust in partnership with Action for Happiness Northamptonshire, The General Practice Alliance Federation, Northampton Leisure Trust, Northamptonshire Sport, and the University of Northampton have worked together over the past year to put communities at the heart of public health.

The project has enabled participants to improve their health and wellbeing through cultural experiences, events, classes and more. Crucially, all activities have been suggested and designed by members of the community.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We are delighted to have made the shortlist. This is a wonderful recognition of the project, the local community who have helped shape the programme, and the work of all the partners.

“As a legacy to the project we are developing the plans to create a curated wellbeing hub in the dilapidated 19th Century Stables. Delapré Wellbeing has also enabled future projects to be developed which has attracted additional funding and investment to the town.”

Dr David Smart, Clinical Director, General Practice Alliance, said: “The partnership with Northamptonshire Sport and the University of Northampton to help people move more and increase exercise activities is making a difference to population health. To see the evidence and personal benefits confirms to me that taking positive action to meet with other people, share in our life journeys, moving together more in Delapré (and other Northamptonshire) green spaces is the 'Real Health Service'".

The Museums + Heritage Awards celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions. The partnership of the year category also includes projects by Hampshire Cultural Trust with Ubisoft, Sugar Creative and Sarner International, Colchester + Ipswich Museums, National Justice Museum, and Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums. The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 10th May.

Delapré Wellbeing was one of 37 projects from across the country to receive funding from the Thriving Communities Fund. The fund was set up to support communities to address the issues that they face as a result of Covid-19.