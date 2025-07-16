Delapré Abbey invites community to ‘men’s reset day’ following success of first event last year

The team at the historic Delapré Abbey invites the community to their upcoming ‘men’s reset day’ following the success of the first event of this kind last year.

Delapré Abbey is partnering with Action for Happiness, Sol Haven and Space to Talk to promote the importance of open conversations around mindfulness and men’s mental health support.

The event is returning for its second consecutive year on August 16 from 10am until 4.30pm, with each of the expert partners delivering their own segment of activities and talks.

Sol Haven will be offering sound baths in Delapré Abbey’s stunning walled garden. As this is not an activity they offer regularly on site, this gives attendees a unique opportunity.

Space To Talk will be hosting a wellbeing walk and the charity looks forward to offering an intimate version of what they are known for during the Men’s Reset Day.

Action for Happiness will give keynote talks on goal setting and making action plans. These will then be followed up with attendees after the event to keep them focused on their wellbeing journeys.

Finally, Delapré Abbey recently purchased an ice bath and this will give men the experience of cold therapy and the importance of breathwork. The organisers hope this will push attendees out of their comfort zones.

Lewis Simpson, community engagement officer at the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s commonly reported that men’s mental health isn’t adequately resourced.

“We’re lucky to have some great men’s mental health groups in Northampton and with the success of last year’s Men’s Reset, we want to refer people onwards to different programmes.”

Though there is plenty of drop-in support for men’s mental health across the county, Lewis spoke of the need for longer programmes – which is something Delapré Abbey hopes to work with expert partners to provide on-site from September.

“Last year’s Men’s Reset Day went down really well,” said Lewis, who shared that attendees wanted more hands-on activities moving forward.

“We’ve worked hard to bring in new partners and new things we didn’t have then, to encourage communication between people and foster community.

“We are offering it to twice as many people this year, which will allow breaking out into groups and one-on-one connections.”

Though mindfulness is often presented as what you can do for yourself, Delapré Abbey hopes to promote the importance of building community and a sense of camaraderie among men.

To break down the barrier of accessibility for those who might be reluctant to attend alone, Delapré Abbey is offering a ‘bring a mate’ deal. Those who book two tickets at one time will be given a discount.

For more information on the upcoming Men’s Reset Day and to secure your place for £30, visit Delapré Abbey’s website here.