A painting event, exercise sessions, wellbeing walks, a ukulele group, and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ show are some of the activities being highlighted to celebrate the role of carers across Northamptonshire.

Carers Week 2023, taking place between Monday 5 June and Sunday 11 June 2023, is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face, and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

Once again, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) will be supporting the occasion, alongside Northamptonshire Carers which offers support, advice and respite to carers, improving their health, wellbeing and quality of life.

Carers Week highlights the important role of carers across Northamptonshire

During Carers Week, some of the ongoing support and activities, which carers can get involved with, are being highlighted on the Northamptonshire Carers website at www.northamptonshire-carers.org/Listing/Category/carers-week NHFT will be hosting a free webinar called ‘Support for Carers’ on Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 4pm, when two of its Governors will be sharing news about the work of Carers Corner, set up in 2019 to support local carers, and also how Northamptonshire Carers works with NHFT to support carers. Book for free here https://forms.office.com/e/YNPwmKvkh4.

And there is a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ show at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough, on Saturday 24 June at 7pm, featuring the Northamptonshire Carers Wonderful Carers’ Choir and award-winning brass band. Watch a video about why people enjoy the Carers Choir here.

Dawn Panter, Health and Care Development Service Manager for Northamptonshire Carers, said: “Many people, who are looking after a parent, spouse or child, with a health condition, often don’t recognise themselves as carers. It can be incredibly challenging to care for someone, and many people don’t realise they can get help and support. Carers can face isolation, loneliness and frustration, especially when trying to access services. We are there to help people avoid a crisis, plan for the future and live as well as possible.”

There are currently over 80,000 carers in Northamptonshire – a tenth of the local population – and one in three people will become carers for family members at some point in their lives. Approximately 75,000 of those are adult carers, and around 6,000 are young carers, aged under 18 years old. During Carers Week, there will be pop-up stands, promoting the work of carers and signposting people to support, at Berrywood Hospital on 7 June from 1pm to 4pm, and at St Mary’s Hospital on 8 June from 1pm to 4pm. There will also be a special Northamptonshire Carers Podcast for Carers Week which can be accessed at www.northamptonshire-carers.org/podcast

Dr Krishna Yathiraj, who runs Carers Corner which supports carers who look after someone with a mental health condition, said: “Carers Corner is plugging a big gap in support and provides an opportunity for carers to get together and share thoughts, experiences and opinions, as well as to push for improvements. We know there are a lot of carers who haven’t heard about Carers Corner and we want reach out to them during Carers Week.”

Carers Corner, which last year won an NHFT Quality Award for Engagement and Involvement, meets every Thursday, from 10am-12noon, alternating between St Marys Hospital (Boardroom 1, Sudborough House, St Marys Hospital, London Rd, Kettering, NN15 7PW) and Berrywood Hospital (Oak Room, Berrywood Hospital, Berrywood Drive, Northampton, NN5 6UD).

Carers to someone with a mental health condition can meet in person, or join the meeting online via Microsoft Teams. There is also an online-only catch-up on the first Wednesday of every month, via Microsoft Teams, from 7.30pm-9pm.

Email [email protected] for a Microsoft Teams link to connect to the meetings.

Carers Week will also be highlighting the Carers Awards, taking place on 28 September 2023, which is hosted by BBC Radio Northampton. The awards celebrate carers who are nominated by the public for awards such as Carer of the Year, Young Carers of the Year Shining Star and more. More information will be announced about this during Carers Week.

To find out more about the Northamptonshire Carers charity, and how people can support them or how they can support carers, visit www.northamptonshire-carers.org.

