Daventry fundraiser Simone says goodbye to long locks to help children and young people with cancer

A Daventry worker has said goodbye to her long locks to help children and young people with cancer.

Simone Skinner, who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre, nominated the charity after donating 17 inches of her own hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity, which offers real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair, received a donation of £500 from the firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simone with her hair.

Simone said: “Little Princess Trust is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased we’ve been able to support them. I really enjoyed the experience of donating my hair and would urge anyone who can to do so.”

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added: “The wigs this charity provides give children and young people dealing with cancer such a boost, and we’re pleased to support the team at The Little Princess Trust with this donation.”

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust said: “We have provided more wigs than ever before over the past 12 months, so we are extremely grateful to David and the team at Amazon in Daventry for this donation. It is also wonderful to hear about Simone’s incredible haircut. Our longest wigs remain our most popular and so her lengthy locks will help us keep up with the demand.”

The Little Princess Trust received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.