There are a number of fun places to take up some healthy activities this year that should put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. This is a roundup of the variety of different classes that are suitable for all ages and just may inspire you to get moving.

Zumba is a dance based class that claims it not only helps shed pounds but will also help you improve your fitness and bring new friendship.

Rhianne Lewis will help you get your feet moving in time at the Magdalen College School, Brackley, Waynflete Hall, Brackley. Her classes take place on a Wednesday 7-9pm and beginners are welcome.

Clubbercise could get you fit this year

Clubbercise is an energetic class that is just what you may expect from the name, it’s a little like a nightclub.

Sue from Towcester who runs the class said: “This class is the perfect for anyone feeling a little bit shy and unsure about exercise, it’s easy to follow and all in the dark.”

Towcester Clubbercise runs Wednesday 4th at Towcester Town Hall 7.15-8pm

There are loads to choose from if you want to get fit through dance

How about a Latin Fitness Class? This is a brand new class starting in Brackley and will appeal to the Strictly fans who want to get a little fitter this year.

Instructor Jo Banham said: “It will help you tone your body through the moves and music of ballroom and Latin dancing. There are adult sessions for beginners and advanced dancers.”

Classes run on Wednesdays at Brackley Rugby Union Club, Nightingale Close, Brackley, NN13 6PN

Adult Latin Fitness : 6-6.50pm

All ages and ability welcome

Advanced Ballroom and Latin Session: 7-8.20pm

Social Adult Beginners Ballroom and Latin Session: 8.30-9.20pm

GW Dance Fitness is another energetic class that runs on a Thursday in Brackley that you can book on to.

Instructor Ceri Wilson-Davies (a.k.a The Ginger Warrior) said: “It's going to be hot, it's going to be sweaty, it's going to be a blast. This is a class where you can go at your own pace at all times though and it doesn't matter if you're the most unco-ordinated person in the world, just be yourself.”

Classes are Thursdays at the WI Hall on Manor Road, Brackley, 7.00-8.00pm.

If you love the musicals, you will love Laslo’s School of Dance’s ChiChi Fit sessions. These exercise classes are based on the much loved songs from the stage and will help with memory, coordination and flexibility.

Lisa Marie instructor said: “This is Broadway style, dance fitness. You don’t need dance experience and whatever your age or ability you can take things at your own pace.”

ChiChi Fit will see you dancing along to the Grease, Hairspray and Chicago type musicals where you can get fit with fun.

Adult Classes run at the Tove Centre in Towcester on a Monday 9.15am or a Thursday at 7pm.