‘Dads need equity’: Labour councillor calls for baby changing facilities in men’s toilets across Northamptonshire

A Labour councillor has condemned the lack of baby changing facilities in men’s toilets across Northamptonshire.

Shadow cabinet member for education at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), councillor Harry Barrett has two sons aged five and two-and-a-half years old.

Changing your baby’s nappy in public is something that should be straightforward for parents but, for Harry, it was a daunting prospect when his children were younger. The poor provision forced him to resort to inappropriate measures like changing his children on unsanitary toilet floors, inside tight cubicles and even disabled toilets.

Shadow cabinet member for education at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), councillor Harry Barrett, with one of his sons.

Kingsthorpe South councillor, Harry, asked the Chronicle & Echo: “Why are dads having to suffer this indignity because of lack of provision? It does not make any sense to me and it is not fair.

“Dads, who are able to and who want to do it, should be able to do it. Why is it always on the women? It should be a shared responsibility but it can only be shared if the facilities match that.”

Councillor Barrett said this is a problem he has experienced in most public buildings from leisure centres and libraries to shops and cafes.

He recalled a time when he was visiting a tearoom with his two sons and his youngest, who was then 18-months-old, needed a nappy change but was distressed as he was suffering from milk allergies.

Councillor Barrett was directed to the disabled toilets, which were in use, so he had to squeeze into one tiny cubicle with his two boys so that he could change his youngest.

The Chronicle & Echo asked WNC how many existing council buildings have baby changing facilities in men's toilets, if at all?

Their response mentioned disabled toilets in council buildings and dedicated baby changing facilities at two bus stations - one in Northampton and one in Daventry.

WNC's cabinet member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, councillor Rebecca Breese, said: “West Northamptonshire Council is committed to providing facilities which meet the needs of our communities.

“Baby changing facilities can be accessed by all people at the accessible toilets found in the Guildhall, One Angel Square and County Hall. Standalone baby changing facilities are located at both the North Gate bus station and the New Street bus interchange.

“We welcome feedback from residents on the facilities on offer and would encourage anyone to get in touch.”

The Chronicle & Echo asked WNC if they think it is acceptable to expect fathers to depend on disabled toilets to change their babies rather than offer that provision in all toilets?

Councillor Barrett says it is not right to expect fathers to change their children in disabled toilets because it means that someone needing that facility cannot use it.

The father-of-two wants all future council and commercial buildings in Northamptonshire to include baby changing facilities in all toilets in the planning stages.

He said: “Maybe we can’t add them in every existing building now but we can make that change for future buildings,

