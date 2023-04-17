Cynthia Spencer Hospice fulfils patient's final wish with Elvis impersonator and community support

In a heartwarming display of community support and fundraising, a local hospice recently fulfilled a patient's final wish for an Elvis Presley tribute.

A patient at the local hospice told the clinical team that they were a life-long fan of Elvis Presley. The information was passed immediately to the fundraising team at the hospice charity to see if they could arrange something at short notice. An urgent appeal for an Elvis impersonator was put out on social media and response was overwhelming.

Paul Robinson, a talented Elvis impersonator, answered the call and arrived at the hospice to serenade the patient at their bedside. The room was adorned with Elvis paraphernalia, full sized cardboard Elvis cut outs and bunting, creating an emotive and memorable atmosphere. The hospice clinical team joined in the surprise celebration wearing donated Elvis face masks and t-shirts.

The afternoon was a beautiful and touching moment, making the patients final wish come true. Cynthia Spencer hospice are committed to fulfilling the final wishes of patients to provide comfort and dignity during their end-of-life care.

"“Granting this patient’s final wish was a special moment for our hospice team, we are deeply grateful to the local community in responding to our appeal at such short notice. We work tirelessly to fulfil patients wishes like this. The afternoon at the hospice was such a memorable experience for our patient when they needed it the most"

Sarah O’Connor Donor and Finance Lead

To help provide patient wishes at Cynthia Spencer Hospice you can donate here:https://www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/donate

