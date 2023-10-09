Cultural perception of male mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The understanding of male mental health is an amalgamation of stigma, stereotypes, and misunderstandings which can often lead to under-diagnosis and under-treatment in men.

According to the World Health Organization, close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. Additionally, men are nearly 1.75 times more likely to die by suicide than women. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the suicide rate for men was 3.5 times that for women in 2018. In the same report, the rate of suicide among men aged 75 and older was 39.7 per 100,000, compared to 4.1 per 100,000 for women in the same age bracket.

Moreover, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reports that men are less likely to have been diagnosed with depression than women. Yet, it's important to recognize that suicide rates are disproportionately high in men, suggesting that their mental health struggles might not be openly identified or discussed.

Image Source: Nik Shuliahin via Unsplash

A First-Hand Perspective

To provide a more intimate understanding of male mental health, consider the words of John (name altered for anonymity), a 45-year-old man who has been silently grappling with depression:

"As a man, I always felt an unspoken expectation to just tough things out. The phrase 'be a man' reverberates in every corner of my existence. But no one tells you how to 'be a man' when you're dealing with thoughts and feelings that make you question your very will to live."

John's struggles underscore the depth of the mental health crisis faced by many men, shedding light on the cues missed due to prevailing stereotypes.

"I never showed the textbook signs of depression. I didn't retreat into a shell, I didn't cry myself to sleep. Instead, I had outbursts of anger, intense irritability, a constant underlying frustration. It was easier to be angry than admit I was depressed. But the truth was, underneath that anger was a profound sadness.”

The societal dictum for men to be tough, and to minimize emotional vulnerability can make it difficult for many men like John to express their true feelings.

Looking After Male Mental Health

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings: The first step is to recognize and accept that it's completely normal men to experience a full range of emotions, including feelings like sadness, fear, and frustration.

2. Prioritize Self-Care: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep have been proven to contribute to better mental health. So, focus on taking care of your physical health.

3. Build a Support Network: Trust in the strength of vulnerability. Don't hesitate to reach out to those you trust when you're struggling - be it friends, family, or mental health professionals.

4. Seek Professional Help: If you're experiencing consistent feelings of hopelessness or have thoughts of self-harm, it's crucial to seek help from professionals. Therapists and mental health consultants are equipped to provide strategies to cope.

5. Raise Awareness: The stigma associated with men's mental health can be combated by raising awareness about the issue. Speak up about your experiences and advocate for better understanding of male mental health.

The cultural perception of mental health in men is slowly evolving, but there's a long road ahead. Society's understanding of mental health needs to transcend the age-old gender stereotypes to ensure better mental wellness for everyone, irrespective of their gender.

Much like physical health, mental health needs care, attention, and most importantly, empathy. This must start with acknowledging that it's okay for men to struggle, and even more okay for them to speak up and seek help.

"Society often tells men to 'be strong' and 'stay silent' when facing their inner battles. It's time to break the chains of these expectations and speak up, for it is in our vulnerability that we find the true meaning of strength." - Joe Plumb