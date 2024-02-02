Critical incident at Northampton General Hospital stood down after eight days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A critical incident in Northampton General Hospital has been stood down after eight days.

Today (Friday February 2), the critical incident has been stood down, however NHS bosses say services remain “extremely busy”.

Northampton General Hospital has stood down the critical incident, which was declared last week.

Dr Imogen Staveley, Interim Chief Medical Officer, NHS Northamptonshire ICB said: “Although the critical incident has now been stood down, our services, particularly both hospitals, remain extremely busy.

"We thank local people for helping us so far but continue to ask them to assist the NHS by only accessing the Emergency Department (A&E) or 999 in a true emergency and using alternative NHS services where possible.”