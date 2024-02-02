Critical incident at Northampton General Hospital stood down after eight days
A critical incident in Northampton General Hospital has been stood down after eight days.
The NHS trust in Northamptonshire, which includes both Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals, declared a critical incident on Thursday January 25 due to “large rise in demand for services”. Patients at KGH in A&E were waiting up to 30 hours for a bed.
Today (Friday February 2), the critical incident has been stood down, however NHS bosses say services remain “extremely busy”.
Dr Imogen Staveley, Interim Chief Medical Officer, NHS Northamptonshire ICB said: “Although the critical incident has now been stood down, our services, particularly both hospitals, remain extremely busy.
"We thank local people for helping us so far but continue to ask them to assist the NHS by only accessing the Emergency Department (A&E) or 999 in a true emergency and using alternative NHS services where possible.”
Residents are asked to still consider alternative options including 111, Corby Urgent Care, local pharmacies and GPs.