West Northamptonshire Council is considering charging an ‘admin fee’ to those who pay for their own social care but get help arranging it.

The council says the fee — yet to be confirmed — would support its own administration costs of arranging care, acting as a middleman between the self-funder and care providers.

It will apply to those who fund their own care and have capital assets above the current upper care limit of £23,250, although this threshold is set to increase to £100,000 in autumn next year following a Government announcement. Anyone who meets this self-fund threshold can still ask the council to arrange their adult social care, however, taking advantage of specialists’ knowledge of local care and support services.

West Northamptonshire Council could charge residents to help find a care home even if they pay for the care themselves

West Northamptonshire is inviting residents to have their say on the proposed change at a series of consultation events in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester later this month or by going online.

Councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "When it comes to supporting you or your loved one in receiving adult social care, it is important that we get it right, with care being accessible, equitable and quality care for all those who need it.

"Please do share your thoughts and comments on the proposed self-funder fee. It is important that we have this feedback to make informed decisions on next steps.”

How you can have your say

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Three consultation events as follows:

Tuesday (November 15), 3pm to 5pm: Committee room, The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester

Wednesday (November 16), 5pm to 7pm: Gladstone Road Resource Centre, Northampton

Thursday (November 17), 6pm to 8pm: Council Chamber, Lodge Road, Daventry

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Online

Click HERE or Google West Northamptonshire Council Citizen Space to fill in an online survey form by midnight on December 6.