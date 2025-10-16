Council battling backlog of over 2,000 of food hygiene inspections in restaurants, cafes and takes across West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has revealed it is battling to clear a backlog of over 2,000 overdue food hygiene inspections in restaurants, cafes and takeaways across the authority.

The council is responsible for carrying out inspections on all food premises, with the highest risk locations supposed to have a visit at least every six months.

The food safety team has been unable to address a backlog of 2,061 food hygiene inspections, including 585 new, unrated premises that have never received an official visit by an inspector.

In 2024/25, just 973 inspections and interventions were carried out. WNC has indicated that the total number required to take place from April 2025 to March 2026 is almost 2,500.

Council-employed food standards teams rate premises on things like cleanliness and safe storage of food, through a scale of zero to five

Cllr Andrew Last, cabinet member for HR, corporate services and regulatory services, told members that the significant backlog was a result of inspections not taking place throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

During April 2025, the Food Standards Agency formally requested the development of a timebound action plan to address their concerns about the backlog.

Cllr Last explained that the service currently operates on an intelligence-led system to tackle community concerns with premises, but that WNC is looking to train up another four apprentices to bulk up the council’s capacity over a three-year plan.

He added: “That approach is welcomed by the Food Standard Agency as a sure way of tackling the backlog.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Sally Keeble, told members at the cabinet meeting that she was “really concerned” about the backlog of inspections, which coincided with an increase in the number of food complaints and foodborne infectious diseases.

The number of complaints about food and hygiene safety in West Northants has risen from 301 complaints in 2023/24 to 386 in 2024/25. These could include anything from foreign objects in food, such as wood, metal, insects, or mould, to undercooked food, lack of protective clothing or lack of hand washing.

The number of infectious disease cases also rose from 245 to 274 in the same period.

Cllr Keeble said it would be helpful to have a progress report come back to members to show how the issue was being tackled.

“I’ve seen from my own family that food safety is actually critical to saving lives and would ask that this area of work is really protected,” she added.