Northampton magistrates fined a traveller who failed to quarantine after returning from overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Court documents showed Thomas Vanhuysse was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice on April 22 this year.

Regulations regarding international travel at the time allowed trips in certain circumstances but required travellers to quarantine for ten days once back in the UK.

Quarantine rules were in force for people arriving in the UK during the pandemic. (File picture).

Failing to do so left travellers liable to £1,000 FPNs.

Vanhuysse, aged 32 of Thirlestane Crescent, Northampton, was ordered to pay a £300 fine at a court hearing on November 1, plus £124 in prosecution costs and a court surcharge, for not sticking to the quarantine rules after travelling to and from Belgium.

Northamptonshire Police issued 32 FPNs for breaching international travel regulations during the pandemic out of a total of 3,283 notices.

Other cases heard by Northampton magistrates on November 1:

Daniel Cichuta, aged 20, of Resthaven Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors of more than two people during lockdown; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Mihain Lnungu, aged 29, of St Johnson Close, Daventry, participated in a gathering indoors of two or more people during lockdown; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Christopher Rico, aged 36, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, participated in a gathering indoors during lockdown; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Salma Shaik, aged 23, of Kettering Road, Northampton, not wearing a face covering; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Fabiol Shehu, aged 18, of Thursby Road, Northampton, not wearing a face covering; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Daniel Sparham, aged 21, of Crothorp Road, Northampton, not wearing a face covering; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Danut Stocia, aged 38, of Preston Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with two or more people during lockdown, fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Shannon Andrea Watson, aged 30, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, participated in a gathering indoors during lockdown; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Aaron James Winfield, aged 21, of Bridge Street, Weedon, participated in a gathering outdoors during lockdown; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £90.