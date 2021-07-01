Thank You Day: University of Northampton to display hundreds of thank you messages on power tower screen

The University of Northampton have said they are "proud" to support Thank You Day on Sunday (July 4).

The National Thank You Day will see people across the UK come together to show appreciation to all those, who have helped others through the pandemic. It is a day where everyone is encouraged to pause and thank those who have assisted during the past year.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Northampton, Professor Nick Petford, said: “It has been humbling to see the sacrifices people have made to keep the wider community safe, and so wonderful to see the lengths to which people will go to help and bring joy to others throughout the pandemic."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thank you messages will be displayed on the university's power tower to mark National Thank You Day.

Every Thursday since the start of this year, the university's power tower has lit the night sky with messages from the local community celebrating their local Covid heroes.The hundreds of messages received from the people of Northamptonshire will be displayed on the power tower to mark Thank You Day.

The 26-meter-tall tower and the 12-meter-high screen, which is part of the on-campus energy centre, will display the thank you messages celebrating the work of university staff and students, local fitness instructors, volunteer groups, teachers, police officers, NHS staff and more.

Professor Petford continued: “I’m delighted that the University is able to be part of Thank You Day and celebrate the people across the university and within the wider community who supported others during the pandemic.

“I want to extend my personal thanks to all the people across the university, students and staff who have stepped forward to help out with many good deeds and endeavours throughout the pandemic.”

Examples of work carried out by both staff and students at the University of Northampton during the pandemic include:

◾ Hundreds of rooms in vacant student accommodation were given to house healthcare staff and social care patients. A total of 154 rooms were used.

◾ Other empty student rooms were temporarily given to 26 rough sleepers to help them get on their feet and into permanent accommodation

◾ Over 400 students stepped up when the NHS needed those from nursing, midwifery, occupational therapy, and paramedic science to provide extra people hours

◾ UON supported the Red Cross when they needed a base to store food for delivery to vulnerable people across the county. Several members of our Security and Campus and Estates Services volunteered to pack boxes

◾ The Waterside campus housed a temporary assessment clinic for people with Covid-19 symptoms, who needed to see a healthcare professional, and opened as a community testing facility for those people with Covid symptoms

◾ Countless students and staff supported local charities through fundraising efforts, to enable vital work to continue