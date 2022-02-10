Six Northampton neighbourhoods where Covid case rates are falling and six more where they're not

Boris Johnson made his promise to lift the final Covid-19 restrictions later this month — but it came with a big if.

The PM said on Wednesday he that expects anybody testing positive would no longer need to self-isolate from sometime just after February 21 'providing the current encouraging trends in the data continue.'

Those 'encouraging trends' in and around Northampton have seen falls in Covid case rates in 25 out of the 31 neighbourhoods in the last week of official data with drops of up to a third.

Yet there are still more than 3,000 people stuck indoors after testing positive and case rates remain higher than the national and regional average, according to figures on an interactive map which reflects official data for the locality where you live.

1. Northampton's Covid map shows a lot more lighter purple than it did a week ago Photo Sales

2. King's Heath & Spencer Rate of cases per 100,000 in week to January 27: 2,673.0 Rate in week to February 3: 1,301.0 Decrease: 51.3% Photo Sales

3. Sunnyside Rate of cases per 100,000 in week to January 27: 1,409.1 Rate in week to February 3: 884.8 Decrease: 37.2% Photo Sales

4. Upton & West Hunsbury Rate of cases per 100,000 in week to January 27: 2,110.3 Rate in week to February 3: 1,365.5 Decrease: 35.3% Photo Sales