A Northampton shopping centre is urging shoppers to continue wearing face masks after it has seen a high rate of customers ignoring Government advice in recent weeks.

Weston Favell Shopping is calling for the community to put in ‘one final effort over this next month or so’ to show their support in reducing the spread of Covid-19, following the delay in restrictions being lifted.

The centre introduced a one-way system early last year and has continually encouraged the public to wear appropriate face coverings, sanitise regularly and maintain a two-metre social distancing rule where possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weston Favell Shopping Centre has seen an increase in shoppers not wearing a face mask.

Bosses say most shoppers have followed the new measures well since last spring, but now the number of people turning up to shop without a suitable face covering or wearing it incorrectly has increased.

Weston Favell’s Centre Manager, Kevin Legg, said: “We understand many have grown tired of wearing their face covering when coming out shopping, but we are so close to those restrictions being lifted.

“Please show your support to our team, who work tirelessly to keep the centre a safe and inviting place to visit and other users of the shopping centre.

“We ask for kindness and cooperation during this next month and beyond.”

The shopping centre wants to remind shoppers that the Government advice has not changed, and face coverings are still mandatory, unless otherwise exempt, within an enclosed public space and shops.

Local authorities have been patrolling the centre and will continue to offer their support by handing out fines to those who do not comply with the Government guidelines.