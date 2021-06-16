Shoppers urged to continue wearing face masks after Northampton centre sees high rate of customers ignoring advice
Customers are still at risk of receiving a fine from the local authority if they shop without a face mask
A Northampton shopping centre is urging shoppers to continue wearing face masks after it has seen a high rate of customers ignoring Government advice in recent weeks.
Weston Favell Shopping is calling for the community to put in ‘one final effort over this next month or so’ to show their support in reducing the spread of Covid-19, following the delay in restrictions being lifted.
The centre introduced a one-way system early last year and has continually encouraged the public to wear appropriate face coverings, sanitise regularly and maintain a two-metre social distancing rule where possible.
Bosses say most shoppers have followed the new measures well since last spring, but now the number of people turning up to shop without a suitable face covering or wearing it incorrectly has increased.
Weston Favell’s Centre Manager, Kevin Legg, said: “We understand many have grown tired of wearing their face covering when coming out shopping, but we are so close to those restrictions being lifted.
“Please show your support to our team, who work tirelessly to keep the centre a safe and inviting place to visit and other users of the shopping centre.
“We ask for kindness and cooperation during this next month and beyond.”
The shopping centre wants to remind shoppers that the Government advice has not changed, and face coverings are still mandatory, unless otherwise exempt, within an enclosed public space and shops.
Local authorities have been patrolling the centre and will continue to offer their support by handing out fines to those who do not comply with the Government guidelines.
The shopping centre fully backs this as they have a duty to protect their staff, the public and tenants in the centre.