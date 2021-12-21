Response issued after claim that first Omicron death in UK happened in Northampton
An interviewee on national radio station LBC said his step-father died of Omicron at a Northampton hospital last week
Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has responded to a claim in the national press that the first Omicron death in the United Kingdom happened at the site last week.
This comes after LBC radio station had a man called John call in on Friday (December 17) saying that his step-father had died of the new variant at 'a hospital in Northampton'.
John told radio host Nick Ferrari that his step-father in his 70s reportedly died with Omicron on Monday (December 13) after not being vaccinated.
A spokesperson for NHS Northamptonshire CCG said: “The NHS system in Northamptonshire has not recorded an Omicron-related death at this time.”