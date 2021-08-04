Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic at Northampton Town Festival this weekend

People visiting the Northampton Town Festival this weekend will be able to drop in for their COVID jab at a pop-up vaccination clinic.

The dedicated vaccination service will be open at The Racecourse on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 August between 11am and 6pm, offering first doses for anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet taken up the offer of the jab, as well as second doses for those who received a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least eight weeks previously.

It is one of several drop-in vaccination clinics available around the county over the coming days, including in Northampton, Wellingborough and Corby town centres.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We know that it’s not always convenient for people to visit an existing vaccination site for their COVID vaccine, so we want to make it easier for them to grab a jab by bringing the vaccine to them wherever we possibly can.

“Well over half a million people in Northamptonshire have already received at least one dose of the vaccine but we know there are thousands of people out there who’ve not yet taken up the ongoing offer to get their jabs.

“If you’ve not got round to getting yours and you’re visiting the Northampton Town Festival this weekend, why not drop in at our pop-up clinic where the friendly team will be happy to take care of you? Equally, if you’re undecided about whether to get your vaccine you can speak to a health professional with any questions or concerns you may have.”

No appointment is necessary to get a COVID vaccine at the Northampton Town Festival pop-up or any of the other drop-in sessions open around the county this week.

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.