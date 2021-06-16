Northamptonshire's Moulton drop-in jab centre now open to ALL over 20s

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park is running its first ever drop-in sessions this week – where anyone eligible for their first dose of vaccine can get one without an appointment.

Vaccine eligibility has been extended to everyone aged 21 and above as of today (Wednesday, June 16), and people who have not yet received their first jab can pop along to the centre at the Royal Pavilion, off Summerhouse Road, NN3 6BJ.

The Vaccination Centre is administering the Moderna vaccine for all first doses and the drop-in sessions are taking place on Thursday, June 17 from 8am to 7pm and on Friday, June 18 from 11am to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moulton Vaccination Centre

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “With vaccine eligibility now extended to adults aged 21 and over and those aged 18 to 20 expected to follow very soon, we’re delighted to announce that we are running our very first drop-in vaccination sessions for first doses at our Vaccination Centre from tomorrow.

“Previously, advance booking was essential but we’re now inviting anyone who’s eligible to simply pop along to the centre to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at any time between 8am and 7pm on Thursday and 11am and 3pm on Thursday. We just ask people to bring their NHS number along.

“Our experienced and friendly team will be working hard to ensure everyone’s journey through the vaccination centre is a quick and smooth one, though it is still possible people may have to wait in a queue.

"We therefore ask that people dress for the weather conditions, bring a drink and let us know on arrival if they have any special requirements.

The inside pf the centre

“We look forward to welcoming people to our first drop-in sessions and will be announcing more of these in due course.”

Anyone planning to attend a drop-in session is asked to bring their NHS number. This can be quickly found online at www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.