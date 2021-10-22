Northampton magistrates fine foreign traveller for not sticking to Covid self-isolation rules

Magistrates have fined a further 12 people from Northampton for breaches of coronavirus regulations during lockdowns.

The dozen included a 27-year-old man from Lings who failed to self-isolate as required after arriving in the UK from overseas in February this year.

All had failed to pay £200 fixed penalty notices also issued for failing to wear face coverings or meeting up in gatherings of two or more people indoors.

Tier Four restrictions were in force in Northamptonshire between December and March

They were all fined between £80 and £660 — plus prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.

Northamptonshire was placed in Tier Four under the government's Covid-19 alert levels on December 31 last year in a bid to slow the virus' spread with many restrictions remaining in place until July 19.

Police issued more than 3,200 Fixed Penalty Notices for breaches of coronavirus regulations in the county during the pandemic. The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 12.

John Joseph Flynn, aged 36, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, left home without reasonable excuse during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services £44, pay costs of £90 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Leeroy Hudson, aged 19, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, participated in gathering outdoors of more than two people; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Teodora Radulescu, aged 50, of Wellington Street, Northampton, entered or remained in a relevant place without wearing a face covering; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Alex Salmons, aged 23, of West Way, Weedon, participated in a gathering outdoors of more than two people during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Jamie Saunders, aged 21, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling of two or more people; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Iosif Stoica, aged 19, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors of more than two people; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Lucian Stoica, aged 34, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling of two or more people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Razvan Stoica, aged 27, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, failed to self-isolate as required after arriving in the UK from overseas; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Norah Tiriboyi, aged 24, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling of two or more people; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Gilbert Tunguna, aged 21, of Garrick Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering outdoors of two or more people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Katy Louise Welch, aged 36, of Helmdon Road, Northampton, contravened or failed to comply with a prohibition notice; fined £440, pay a surcharge £44, costs £90.

Jason David Wells, aged 50, of Agnes Road, Northampton, left home without reasonable excuse during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.