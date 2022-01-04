Covid-19 cases spread so fast in Northampton between Christmas and New Year the government's interactive map needed a new colour to show spiralling infections.

The map showing seven-day case rates across the UK included a darker purple to highlight those areas where with more than 1,600 new positive tests a week per 100,000 people.

Three Northampton neighbourhoods — Phippsville, Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill and New Duston East — were the first to be designated in the town.

New Duston East had the highest rate of the three according to the latest complete figures with a rate of 1,705.9 per 100,000 after its number of weekly cases nearly doubled over Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street briefing at 5pm on Tuesday (January 4).

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said hospital admissions for coronavirus had increased by nine and 15 percent between December 27 and 29.

Latest official figures published on New Year's Eve showed 96 Covid patients were being treated in Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital by December 28.

Northampton's Covid map with three neighbourhoods picked out in darkest purple for the first time

Case rates in each neighbour are calucated by dividing the seven-day total of cases by the area's population and multiplying by 100,000. This makes it easier for analysts to compare cases across areas of different population size.