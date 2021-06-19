More drop-in jabs available at Northamptonshire vaccination centre

Northamptonshire’s Covid caccination centre is running three days of more drop-in sessions.

Anyone eligible for their first dose of vaccine — that's all over-18s — can get a jab without an appointment at the Moulton Park centre in Summerhouse Road.

The sessions will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm tonight (Saturday) and from 12.30pm to 7.30pm tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday.

Advance booking is usually essential but anyone eligible to simply visit the centre to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine between those times.

Anyone planning to attend a drop-in session is asked to bring their NHS number. This can be quickly found online HERE by answering a few simply questions.

A spokesman for the vaccination service said: “Our experienced and friendly team will be working hard to ensure everyone’s journey through the vaccination centre is a quick and smooth one, though it is still possible people may have to wait in a queue.

"For those who would prefer to book their appointment in advance, people can either book online any time at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or call 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week."